FAISALABAD, Feb 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2020 ) ::Police claimed on Sunday to have arrested 60 criminals including 20 proclaimed offenders from different parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

The police recovered 2 klashnikovs, 14 pistols, 3.277 kg hashish and 352 liters liquor from their possession.

Further investigation was under way.