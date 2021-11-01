UrduPoint.com

60-day Amnesty Announced For Prisoners In Balochistan

A special 60-day amnesty has been announced for the prisoners of the province jails on the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan and the approval of the competent authorities

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2021 ) :A special 60-day amnesty has been announced for the prisoners of the province jails on the special directive of Chief Minister Balochistan and the approval of the competent authorities.

According to a statement issued by the Department of Home and Tribal Affairs, it should be noted that it would not apply to convicted prisoners who have been sentenced for heinous crimes such as sabotage, bombings, espionage, anti-state activities, terrorism act (as stated in the ATA), murder and rape, etc.

However, the same waiver will not apply to those prisoners who have been convicted of unnatural offenses such as kidnapping, robbery, dacoits, cases pending under the foreign Act 1946, NAB Ordinance 1999, and offenses specified under Chapter XVl of the Pakistan Penal Code and for prisoners who have been granted special amnesty by the provincial government.

