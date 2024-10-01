60-day Ban Imposed On Kite Flying And Metal Strings In Haripur For Public Safety
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 05:10 PM
HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In a decisive move to ensure public safety, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Shozeb Abbas on Tuesday has imposed a 60-day ban on kite flying, as well as the sale and purchase of kites, metal, and chemical strings within the Haripur district.
The decision has been made under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent potential risks and accidents that could threaten human lives.
The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the use of metal and chemical strings in kite flying poses serious dangers to the public, making the ban essential for the welfare of the community.
He further warned that anyone found violating the ban would face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
Local police and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to enforce the ban strictly by registering FIRs against violators. The ban is effective immediately and will remain in force for 60 days.
This precautionary measure aims to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries, ensuring the safety of the people in Haripur.
Recent Stories
Gold prices decrease in Pakistan’s local markets
X will be opened in Pakistan as soon as govt asks, says PTA Chairman
President's Cup to commence from 3 October
The Future of Photography: Smartphones Taking the Lead
Sateri Targets Increased Share of Growing Lyocell Market in Pakistan
Syrian President’s brother killed in Israeli attack
Doctor of Lahore General Hospital found dead at home
Driving licenses to be issued to students of colleges, universities
United States and Teachers' Resource Center Launch Pakistan’s First Climate Ch ..
Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..
Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary
Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five gamblers arrested during raid2 minutes ago
-
CM message on International Day for Older Persons12 minutes ago
-
CM message on start of golden week of China’s 75th anniversary celebrations12 minutes ago
-
Four dacoits held, snatched bikes recovered in Tank12 minutes ago
-
WCCI vows to strive for solutions of marginalized women problems12 minutes ago
-
Regional Ombudsman conducts hearing on complaints against SSGC & SEPCO22 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of acid attack in Shujaabad22 minutes ago
-
Bilawal Bhutto to visit Peshawar next week32 minutes ago
-
Delegation of Private Schools Association calls on Education Minister32 minutes ago
-
PPP decides launching protest movement against KP Govt32 minutes ago
-
PYCA organized awareness workshop in Quetta42 minutes ago
-
PML-N put country on right track: Minister42 minutes ago