60-day ban imposed on kite flying and metal strings in Haripur for public safety

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) In a decisive move to ensure public safety, Deputy Commissioner Haripur Shozeb Abbas on Tuesday has imposed a 60-day ban on kite flying, as well as the sale and purchase of kites, metal, and chemical strings within the Haripur district.

The decision has been made under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent potential risks and accidents that could threaten human lives.

The Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the use of metal and chemical strings in kite flying poses serious dangers to the public, making the ban essential for the welfare of the community.

He further warned that anyone found violating the ban would face legal action under Section 188 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

Local police and Station House Officers (SHOs) have been instructed to enforce the ban strictly by registering FIRs against violators. The ban is effective immediately and will remain in force for 60 days.

This precautionary measure aims to reduce the risk of accidents and injuries, ensuring the safety of the people in Haripur.