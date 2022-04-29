UrduPoint.com

60 Day Clemency Announced For AJK Jails Inmates On Account Of Eid Ul Fitr

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 06:35 PM

On the auspicious occasion of the Holy festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, President of AJK Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry on Friday granted a 60-day special remission for prisoners in their sentences so that they would be able to celebrate Eid with their families

It was officially announced that the AJK president approved the clemency while exercising the powers vested in him under Article 10 of the Interim Constitution of Azad Jammu and Kashmir 1974, AJK President office said on FridayAll prisoners, except those involved in heinous crimes such as anti-state activities, or murder, would benefit from the clemency.

