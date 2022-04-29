UrduPoint.com

60 Days Special Amnesty On The Eve Of Eid Ul Fitr For Inmates Starts

Sumaira FH Published April 29, 2022 | 08:06 PM

60 days special amnesty on the eve of Eid ul Fitr for inmates starts

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Prisons Khalid Abbas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr announced a special pardon of 60 days for prisoners. Special amnesty in sentences will apply from April 29, 2022

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Prisons Khalid Abbas on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr announced a special pardon of 60 days for prisoners. Special amnesty in sentences will apply from April 29, 2022.

This special amnesty will not apply to the terrorists and prisoners involved in anti-state activities. A formal notification has been issued by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Home Department and the Inspector General's Office.

District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Khan Shinwari and Additional District, Sessions Judge-2 Haripur Islamuddin and Judicial Magistrate-1 Haripur Arshad Ali visited Central Jail Haripur (CJH).

During the visit Superintendent jail, Akhtar Hussain Shah briefed the honorable judges where also inspected the jail in detail and asked the inmates about their problems as well as gave verdicts to the inmates involved in minor cases.

During the visit, they also inspected the Langarkhana and also inspected the cleanliness of the jail, the visiting dignitaries have shown satisfaction over the facilities provided to the inmates.

510 inmates benefited from the special amnesties while 12 prisoners were later released from the jail. Among those released are 05 prisoners whose decisions were taken by District and Sessions Judge Haripur Jahanzeb Khan Shinwari during his visit to the jail.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jail Visit Haripur Arshad Ali Jahanzeb Khan April From

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

Pakistan reports second polio case of year 2022

1 minute ago
 Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per to ..

Gold prices increase by Rs400 to Rs132, 400 per tola

1 minute ago
 PMA delegation meets Health Minister

PMA delegation meets Health Minister

1 minute ago
 District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist inf ..

District admin Abbottabad prepared for tourist influx during Eid vacation

1 minute ago
 IG Punjab lauds RPO & CPO Rawalpindi for remarkabl ..

IG Punjab lauds RPO & CPO Rawalpindi for remarkable performance

1 minute ago
 Freedom of expression, other rights constricted in ..

Freedom of expression, other rights constricted in 2021

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.