60 days special remission awarded to convicted prisoners

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Inspector General of Sindh Prisons Nusrat Hussain Mangan on Friday announced to award special remission for 60 days to the convicted prisoners in jails of province due to prevailing situation of Corona Virus in the country.

According to a notification no.

JB-1/- 8613/42 dated March 13, 2020, the IG Prisons Sindh exercising his power conferred under Rule 216 of Pakistan Prisons Rule awarded the remission.

The notification further read the remission is being awarded with the condition that convicts in-question fulfills the requirement as laid down in rule 214 of Pakistan Prisons Rules except those convicted for Espionage, Anti State Activities, Subversion, Terrorism, Karo Kari, NAB and Foreigner Act, 1946.