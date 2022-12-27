60 detained for traffic rules' violations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :Traffic police detained more than 60 people over violations of traffic rules, rash driving and road blocking during the last 24 hours in the city.

Police said here on Tuesday that traffic police had intensified a campaign against traffic rules' violations in the city and legal actions were being taken against violators without discrimination.

Cases were registered against violators, said police.