60% Dewatering Of Gwadar Floodwater Completed: NDMA
Muhammad Irfan Published February 29, 2024 | 06:40 PM
The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) on Thursday said that approximately 60% of dewatering of floodwater in Gwadar had been completed
Some 250 houses were reportedly damaged so far, while 21 individuals were injured due to flood and wall collapses, and under treatment at medical centres, an NDMA news release said.
The residents of damaged houses had been shifted to rescue centres.
Some 200,000 water purification tabs were distributed in Gwadar and Turbat by the Health Department Balochistan, whereas the response of Provincial Disaster Management Authority and District Administration of Gwadar was also appreciable, the NDMA said.
It added that another spell of rain was expected in southern region of Balochistan from tonight (Thursday night), which might hamper the rescue efforts.
"The NDMA is closely monitoring on ground situation and ensuring smooth coordination of rescue efforts between departments at provincial and national levels," the news release said.
