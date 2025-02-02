60 Farmers Declares Successful For Tube Well Solarization Project
February 02, 2025
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2025) 60 farmers on Sunday were declared successful for Agricultural tube wells solarization project,marking a significant step toward energy efficiency and cost savings for farmers across the province.
According to Water Management official sources,the beneficiaries were selected through computerized balloting process.
The allotment letters would be issued to successful farmers and they could get the solar system through registered companies.
Under the first phase of the project,8,000 agricultural tube wells across Punjab will be converted to solar power.
The Punjab government has announced generous subsidies to support farmers in adopting solar energy including Rs.500,000 subsidy for a 10 kW solar system,Rs.7,50,000 subsidy for a 15 kW solar system and Rs.one million subsidy for a 20 kW solar system.
The project was expected to play a crucial role in enhancing agricultural productivity, reducing dependence on conventional energy sources and promoting sustainable farming practices in Punjab.
