60 FIRs Registered 24 Hours For Violating Dengue SOPs

Faizan Hashmi Published September 20, 2023 | 06:21 PM

The District Health Authority (DHA) had lodged 60 FIRs and sealed three premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The District Health Authority (DHA) had lodged 60 FIRs and sealed three premises on violations of anti-dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control (DCEPC), Dr Sajjad Mehmood Wednesday said that the Health Department, in collaboration with allied departments, had issued tickets to ten and imposed a fine of Rs 50,500 on violations of dengue SOPs during the last 24 hours.

Presently, the health officer informed that 136 patients were admitted to different health facilities in the district of which 99 were confirmed cases while 642 were discharged after treatment.

Dr Sajjad added that with the arrival of 31 more cases during the last 24 hours, the district's total tally had reached 741 confirmed cases.

Among the new cases, he informed that 19 patients had arrived from the Potohar town urban area, five from the Municipal Corporation and two of each from Chaklala Cantonment and Rawalpindi Cantonment area.

The health officer added that September was critical for dengue spread and urged the residents to adopt precautionary measures to avoid mosquito bites.

