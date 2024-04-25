Open Menu

60 FIRs, Rs 258,000 Fine Imposed For Violating Dengue SOPs

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2024 | 04:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2024) As many as 60 FIRs had been registered on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Thursday.

Giving details of the penalty actions, the health officer said that the district administration, in collaboration with allied departments, had sealed 667 premises, issued tickets to 138 and a fine of Rs 258,000 was imposed on violations of dengue SOPs in 2024.

Dr Sajjad informed that around four confirmed cases had been reported in the district this year that were sent to their homes after treatment.

The health officer further stated that during indoor vector surveillance, the teams checked 1,335,552 houses and larvae were detected at 2,895 sites while during outdoor surveillance larvae were found at 708 spots while inspecting 351,498 places.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Rawalpindi Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the officials to accelerate field activities for tracing larvae and expedite surveillance in the graveyards, junkyards and under-construction sites which were the vulnerable places of dengue spread.

