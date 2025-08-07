60 held in 439 search, sweep operations across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) Punjab Police conducted 439 search, sweep and combing operations across the province during the past 24 hours, checking 15,543 suspicious individuals and arresting 60 persons.

According to the Punjab Police spokesperson, during 25 search and sweep operations, a further 2,835 individuals were interrogated, resulting in the arrest of two suspicious persons. Law enforcement efforts also led to the arrest of 244 proclaimed offenders, 105 absconders and 39 habitual criminals involved in serious and organised crimes.

Punjab Police also recovered a large quantity of illegal weapons and ammunition during the targeted actions.

In confrontations with armed criminals, five offenders were neutralised in accordance with legal procedures, while five others were arrested with injuries.

Inspector General of Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, reiterated the force's resolve to root out criminal and anti-state elements. He confirmed that operations would continue across the province without let-up.