60 Highways Schemes To Be Completed In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid Published December 22, 2024 | 06:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Sixty highways schemes are being completed across Faisalabad division to facilitate the masses as early as possible, said Divisional Commissioner Silwat Saeed.

Chairing a meeting, she said that completion of highways schemes would provide the citizens with improved and high-quality transportation facilities. She directed the officials of Highway Department to ensure transparency in road construction for making the schemes durable. In this connection, she also suggested on-spot monitoring of construction and said that strict departmental action should be initiated if any contractor was found involved in using low quality material.

The Director Development also briefed the divisional commissioner regarding renovation and progress of construction work at Circuit House.

In a separate meeting, the commissioner reviewed updates on the establishment of Divisional Public school (DPS) campus in FDA City and assured that remaining funds for the DPS project would be arranged soon to ensure its timely completion. She was also briefed about the progress of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) initiatives in the meeting.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nadeem Nasir, Director General (DG) Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) Muhammad Asif Chaudhary and others were also present on the occasion.

