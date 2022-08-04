UrduPoint.com

60 Inmates Of Central Jail Vaccinated Against Coronavirus

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 04, 2022 | 07:07 PM

More than 60 prisoners on Thursday were vaccinated against Coronavirus in Central Jail, Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :More than 60 prisoners on Thursday were vaccinated against Coronavirus in Central Jail, Haripur.

According to the details shared, on the instructions of the provincial government and the Inspector General (IG) prison KP, with the cooperation of Medical Superintendent DHQ Hospital more than sixty inmates were vaccinated in Central Jail Haripur, to protect them from Coronavirus.

Superintendent Central Jail Haripur Mohammad Azam, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Hussain Shah and other officers were also present on this occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Superintendent Muhammad Hamid Azam said that vaccination had become inevitable to protect the prisoners and strictly instructed the prison and health department staff that no prisoner should remain without the Coronavirus vaccine in jail.

The health department staff while briefing the superintendent of jail said that until the vaccination process was completed, the staff of the health department would continue to work inside the prison.

