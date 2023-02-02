60 IT companies attend PU job fair

The participant Information Technology (IT) companies conducted interviews and preliminary recruitment tests, collected CVs, presented technological trends and shared job descriptions during the 12th job fair of the Punjab University Faculty of Computing Information Technology (FCIT), here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The participant Information Technology (IT) companies conducted interviews and preliminary recruitment tests, collected CVs, presented technological trends and shared job descriptions during the 12th job fair of the Punjab University Faculty of Computing Information Technology (FCIT), here on Thursday.

As many as 60 leading IT companies from software industry set up their stalls to hire the graduates of FCIT from a batch of about 600 coming from domains of computer science, software engineering and information technology.

Dean FCIT Prof Dr.

Shahzad Sarwar said FCIT is committed to impart quality education and enhancing Pakistan's share in the global market of software industry.

He said that FCIT is the leading public sector institution of Pakistan which is producing skilled graduates who are working on key positions in multi-national and national IT companies.

He said that the purpose of the job fair is to facilitate FCIT graduates in matching their skills and abilities with the available career opportunities through interaction with recruitment executives and team leads of various software houses.