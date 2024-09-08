60 Kanal State Land Reclaimed
Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2024 | 05:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2024) The district administration claimed to have reclaimed 60 Kanals of land of old Airport of the Pakistan Air Force from a Qabza mafia at Chak Jhumra.
A spokesman for the local administration said here on Sunday that land grabbers had illegally occupied 60 Kanals of land of old Airport of the Pakistan Air Force situated at Chak No.187-RB.
A team of district administration, on special directions of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (Retired) Nasir Nadeem, conducted an operation against the Qabza mafia and reclaimed the land by removing their all kinds of structures with heavy machinery.
Meanwhile, the district administration also retrieved GRO-III land at Chak No.189-RB by demolishing illegal structures of land grabbers. Further action against the Qabza mafia is under progress, he added.
