60 Kanals Of Land Allocated For Flood Victims In Sahmal , Chiniot
Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2025 | 09:40 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) In a significant development, the district administration Chiniot has decided to allocate 60 kanals of land in Chak 156 to the residents of Sahmal village, providing them with a safe haven after the devastating floods. Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal on Sunday announced this decision during his visit to Sahmal village in Tehsil Bhuana, where he met with flood victims and assessed the damage.
On this occasion, the Deputy Commissioner emphasized that the intensity of future floods cannot be estimated, making it imperative for residents to relocate to safer areas. With this in mind, the administration has planned to provide all possible assistance to help residents build their homes in Chak 156. The residents have been advised to set up camps for farming and livestock in the meantime, but not to stay in Sahmal village due to safety concerns.
Deputy Commissioner Safiullah Gondal assured residents that the administration would provide all necessary assistance for building houses and rehabilitating those affected by the floods. Assistant Commissioner Bhuana Sadia Jamal was also present during the meeting, underscoring the administration's dedication to the cause.
During his visit, the Deputy Commissioner also inspected the river banks in Sahmal village, accompanied by XEN Canal officials. They reviewed issues related to the construction of studs, highlighting the administration's proactive approach to flood control and management.
The residents of Sahmal village expressed gratitude to the Deputy Commissioner for the administration's support and cooperation. They also assured him that they would soon relocate to Chak 156, marking a new beginning for the affected communities.
APP/mha/378
