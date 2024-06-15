60-kg adulterated chilies wasted

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2024) The Punjab food Authority (PFA) team wasted 60 kilograms adulterated chilies,here on Saturday.

According to a press release issued by PFA office,the teams acting on a tip-off,raided at the Sarai Muhajir cattle market and found the adulterated chilies from a stall set up there.

The team got registered a case against the stall owner and wasted the chilies.