60-kg hashish, 980 gram Ice recovered in D I KHAN

The officials excise department Dera on Saturday recovered 60 kilogram hashish and 980 gram Ice from a car near CPEC Interchange

D I KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) ::The officials excise department Dera on Saturday recovered 60 kilogram hashish and 980 gram Ice from a car near CPEC Interchange.

According to details, the personnel of excise department started checking of vehicles on a tip-off that attempt would be made to smuggle narcotics to down country.

During checking, the excise team signaled a car to stop but the car driver accelerated his vehicle and tried to escape.

Excise officials chased the car but the drive abandoned his car near CPEC interchange and managed to flee the scene.

Upon search 60 kilogram hashish and 980 gram Ice was recovered from the car. Later a case has been registered and investigation was underway they added.