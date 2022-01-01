UrduPoint.com

60 Kg Hashish Recovered, One Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2022 | 07:17 PM

60 kg hashish recovered, one arrested

Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 60 kilogram hashish from a car on G T Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 60 kilogram hashish from a car on G T Road.

According to Excise department a car was signaled to stop near Kala Mandi on G T Road but the driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape.

Excise officials chased and intercepted the car and recovered 60 kilogram hashish that was hidden in its secret cavities. Officials arrested one smuggler identified as Imran while another managed to escape.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Driver Road Vehicle Car From

Recent Stories

Chief Minister announces one year contract extensi ..

Chief Minister announces one year contract extension for ad-hoc doctors

28 seconds ago
 Housing societies barred from using name similar t ..

Housing societies barred from using name similar to govt departments

31 seconds ago
 Pakistan to make progress due to PM's policies: Fa ..

Pakistan to make progress due to PM's policies: Farrukh Habib

32 seconds ago
 Over 5.77 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 5.77 mln people vaccinated in Faisalabad

34 seconds ago
 SSP traffic appreciates police personnel for perfo ..

SSP traffic appreciates police personnel for performing duties on New Year night ..

13 minutes ago
 Admin retrieves over 123 kanal state land in Mouza ..

Admin retrieves over 123 kanal state land in Mouza Bajinial

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.