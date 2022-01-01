60 kg hashish recovered, one arrested

Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 60 kilogram hashish from a car on G T Road

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2022 ) :Excise and Narcotics Control Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Saturday foiled a bid of narcotics smuggling and recovered 60 kilogram hashish from a car on G T Road.

According to Excise department a car was signaled to stop near Kala Mandi on G T Road but the driver accelerated the vehicle and tried to escape.

Excise officials chased and intercepted the car and recovered 60 kilogram hashish that was hidden in its secret cavities. Officials arrested one smuggler identified as Imran while another managed to escape.