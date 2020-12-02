60 kg Ice, 18 Kg heroin recovered

DI KHAN, Dec 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2020 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) and Excise Department in a joint operation recovered huge quantity of Ice and heroin worth millions of rupees from a vehicle and arrested the smuggler here Wednesday.

Acting on a tip off, a team of ANF and Excise Dera led by Inspector Excise, Shujaat Ali intercepted a vehicle bearing registration number DNC 9126 on Prabhaia Bridge, Indus Highway and recovered sixty kilogram Ice (Meth) and eighteen kilogram heroin from its secret compartments.

Driver of the vehicle, Saif ullah was also arrested on the spot. The contraband worth Rs one billion was en route to Peshawar from Balochistan.