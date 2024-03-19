Open Menu

60 Kids Die Of Pneumonia In Children Complex Since Jan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2024 | 06:31 PM

With the death of another child, the total number of kids who died of Pneumonia reached 60 in the Children Complex since January this year

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2024) With the death of another child, the total number of kids who died of Pneumonia reached 60 in the Children Complex since January this year.

Medical Superintendent Children Complex, Dr Kamran Asif told this news agency on Tuesday that the kids died from January to March 18.

He stated that exactly 1825 patients reported in Inpatient department (IPDs) while 374 visited Outpatient department (OPD) within this period in the health facility. In the last 24 hours, 5 patients visited OPD and 14 IPD while 18 recovered, he concluded.

