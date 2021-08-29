UrduPoint.com

60 Line-men Punished For Violating Safety Rules

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 29th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

60 line-men punished for violating safety rules

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has punished its 60 line-men for violating the safety rules during the last one year.

A FESCO spokesman said on Sunday that the Safety Directorate of the company was fully active in all five circles of the region to save the line staff from fatal and non-fatal accidents.

The entire field staff has been directed to adopt safety rules strictly while working on live lines, otherwise, strict departmental action would be initiated against them.

The job allowance worth Rs 500,000 was deducted from the salaries of 50 line-men, while increments of 10 line-men were stopped, in addition to forfeiture of service and issuance of warnings to five others.

Meanwhile, warnings were also issued to 5 line-men including Muhammad Shahid, Jahanzaib, Muhammad Shehzad and Qaisar Mehmood of Construction subdivision and Waseem Ashraf of People's Colony subdivision for violating the FESCO rules and regulations, spokesman added.

