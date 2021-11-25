UrduPoint.com

60 Litres Open Diesel Seized

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 07:34 PM

Following the directives of the provincial government, district administration Abbottabad continued action against the violation of price list and sale of open petrol/diesel

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :Following the directives of the provincial government, district administration Abbottabad continued action against the violation of price list and sale of open petrol/diesel.

Additional Assistant Commissioner (AAC) Abbottabad Ali Sher Aminul Hassan during a raid on the vendors in Galyat and adjoining areas seized 60 litres of diesel.

In addition, 4 vendors were fined for violating the price list during price checking and strict instructions were issued to others.

AAC confiscated more than 15 kg plastic bags while the shopkeepers were issued warnings at the vicinity of the Gami Adda, Band Koh, Murree road, main Mansehra Raod.

