6.0 magnitude earthquake jolts Islamabad, other cities

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A 6.0 magnitude earthquake jolted Islamabad, Peshawar, Punjab and several other cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), on Thursday afternoon.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Center, tremors were felt in Islamabad, Peshawar, Swabi, and other cities of northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, Private news channels reported.

The epicenter of the earthquake was in the Hindukush Region, Afghanistan at a depth of 213 km.

Residents were reported to have rushed out of their homes in panic following the tremors; however, no damages or casualties have been reported so far.