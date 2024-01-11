Open Menu

6.0 Magnitude Quake Jolts Islamabad, Lahore, Other Cities

Faizan Hashmi Published January 11, 2024 | 03:50 PM

6.0 magnitude quake jolts Islamabad, Lahore, other cities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) The 6.0 magnitude earthquake on Thursday afternoon caused panic among residents of the twin cities and other part of the country.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the seismic activity was felt in the Federal Capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi and neighboring regions, Lahore, Muzfferabad, Peshawar, Chilas, Quetta, Zhob, Charat and other cities at 2.

20 pm. The quake was recorded 6.0 magnitudes and its epicenter Hindu Kush Region of Pak-Afghan border at a depth of 213km. Its longitude and latitude were 70.63 East and 36.16 North, respectively.

