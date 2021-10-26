60 more dengue cases surfaced at City hospitals; Health deptt claims decline in cases

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 60 new dengue positive cases arrived at the City allied hospitals during the last 24 hours, while seven patients were in a critical condition at Holy Family Hospital(HFH).

District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control, Dr Sajjad Mehmood, said on Tuesday.

"This year around 2196 dengue cases were brought to the three public sector hospitals of the city so far, who were provided with the required treatment and 2108 discharged after recovery".

During the last 24 hours, the HFH has registered 31 cases of dengue fever; District Headquarters Hospital(DHQ)registered 11, while 18 patients were registered with Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH), he informed.

"Presently, 103 dengue patients are under treatment in HFH out of which 45 are positive,12 positive out of 15 in BBH and 31 confirmed cases out of the total 49 admitted in DHQ hospital," Dr Sajjad said.

He added that there were 274 beds available at the allied hospitals to deal with the rising number of dengue patients, including 175 beds at HFH,69 in DHQ hospital and 30 in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, while 167 were occupied yet.

Meanwhile, district health officer Dr Ehsan Ghani has claimed that dengue fever cases have registered a sharp decrease in the City due to a gradual drop in temperature after the recent rains.

Talking to APP, he said since the last two days, the number of patients had been decreased, which had reached 80 patients daily before two weeks.

The health officer expressed the hope that in the coming days, the number of dengue patients would witness a further decline as weather gets cooler, which was not suitable for the existence of the dengue mosquito.

Ghani advised the residents to be careful during the wee hours and evening as it is a suitable time for a mosquito bite.