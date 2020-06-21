60 more people die of COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed 60 more lives and the number of coronavirus cases reached 65,739 after 1,523 new cases during the last 24 hours in the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, a total number of deaths reached 1,407 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 721 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 13 in Nankana Sahib, 13 in Kasur, 14 in Sheikhupura, one in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, 58 in Gujranwala, 51 in Sialkot, four in Narowal, 48 in Gujrat, 11 in Hafizabad, four in Mandi Bahauddin, 134 in Multan, 18 in Muzafargarh, 25 in Vehari, 168 in Faisalabad, 14 in Chineot, 34 in Toba Tek Singh, 40 in Rahimyar Khan, 12 in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, 20 in Bahawalnagar, 40 in Bahawalpur, five in Lodharan, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Layyah, four in Okara, six in Jhang, 15 in Khanewal, three in Bhakkar, 23 in Sahiwal and four new cases had been reported in Pakpatan district.

The Punjab health department has conducted 417,271 tests for COVID-19 so far while 18,692 confirmed cases have been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department also appealed to the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department requested the masses.