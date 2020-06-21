UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60 More People Die Of COVID-19 In Punjab

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 07:40 PM

60 more people die of COVID-19 in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed 60 more lives and the number of coronavirus cases reached 65,739 after 1,523 new cases during the last 24 hours in the province.

According to a spokesperson for the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Sunday, a total number of deaths reached 1,407 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 721 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 13 in Nankana Sahib, 13 in Kasur, 14 in Sheikhupura, one in Jehlum, one in Chakwal, 58 in Gujranwala, 51 in Sialkot, four in Narowal, 48 in Gujrat, 11 in Hafizabad, four in Mandi Bahauddin, 134 in Multan, 18 in Muzafargarh, 25 in Vehari, 168 in Faisalabad, 14 in Chineot, 34 in Toba Tek Singh, 40 in Rahimyar Khan, 12 in Mianwali, two in Khoshab, 20 in Bahawalnagar, 40 in Bahawalpur, five in Lodharan, 12 in Dera Ghazi Khan, five in Layyah, four in Okara, six in Jhang, 15 in Khanewal, three in Bhakkar, 23 in Sahiwal and four new cases had been reported in Pakpatan district.

The Punjab health department has conducted 417,271 tests for COVID-19 so far while 18,692 confirmed cases have been recovered in the province.

The Punjab health department also appealed to the masses to follow SOPs for their protection.

The people should wash their hands with soap several times in a day to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Contact 1033 immediately on symptoms of coronavirus, the healthcare department requested the masses.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sahiwal Kasur Okara Jhang Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bahawalnagar Bhakkar Chakwal Hafizabad Khanewal Mandi Bahauddin Mianwali Narowal Nankana Sahib Rahimyar Khan Toba Tek Singh Vehari Sunday From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

SEWA completes natural gas network in Rahmaniyah

28 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah surprises emirate’s empl ..

28 minutes ago

Arab Parliament for Child discusses holding fourth ..

1 hour ago

Need to focus on cybersecurity, adopt AI to protec ..

1 hour ago

DHA begins accepting applications for six medical ..

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Municipality completes &#039;Road Networ ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.