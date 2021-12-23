UrduPoint.com

60 New Corona Cases Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 23rd December 2021 | 09:09 PM

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch Thursday said that during the last 24 hours, 60 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

In a press statement issued here, he said that 44 positive cases were reported in Lahore, ix in Rawalpindi and three in Sheikhupura.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases had reached 444,390, besides 428,715 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 2,617 to date, he added. In last 24 hours, one death was reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,057.

He said that 17,370 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.77 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province, adding Lahore had 0.8 percent, Faisalabad 0.1 percent, Multan 0.1 percent, and Rawalpindi 0.7 percent.

