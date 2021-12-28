60 new corona cases reported in Punjab

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 60 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Tuesday said that during the last 24 hours, 60 new cases of coronavirus were reported across the province.

In a press statement issued here, he explained that 50 positive cases were reported in Lahore and six in Rawalpindi.

The secretary said that so far, total number of cases reached 444,680, besides 429,016 patients who fully recovered in the province.

The total number of active cases was 2,601 to date, he added.

In last 24 hours, 1 deaths were reported in Punjab pushing the death toll to 13,063.

He said that 17,073 tests were conducted in last 24 hours and a total of 8.86 million tests were conducted altogether.

Baloch said the overall rate of COVID -19 incidence in the last 24 hours was recorded as 0.3 per cent in the province.