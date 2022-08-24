60% of tree-plantation set target achieved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Forest Officer Sargodha Nisar-ul-Haq said that tree plantation campaign was in full swing in the district as 60% of the set target was achieved in 1.5 month only.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday,he said that forest department was given the target to plant 955,000 saplings which would be completed by December 30, 2022,adding that 560,000 saplings were planted in the district so far in one and half month, which was the 60% of the set target.

He added that new saplings were being prepared in nine nurseries of Sargodha city for which effective measures were taken.