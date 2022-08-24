UrduPoint.com

60% Of Tree-plantation Set Target Achieved

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2022 | 01:10 PM

60% of tree-plantation set target achieved

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Divisional Forest Officer Sargodha Nisar-ul-Haq said that tree plantation campaign was in full swing in the district as 60% of the set target was achieved in 1.5 month only.

Talking to APP here on Wednesday,he said that forest department was given the target to plant 955,000 saplings which would be completed by December 30, 2022,adding that 560,000 saplings were planted in the district so far in one and half month, which was the 60% of the set target.

He added that new saplings were being prepared in nine nurseries of Sargodha city for which effective measures were taken.

Related Topics

Sargodha December

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

38 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.