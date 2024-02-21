60 officers assume charge at PSCA

Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Newly recruited 60 officers of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, after completing training, have assumed charge, here on Wednesday.

According to spokesman for the authority, an introductory session was held with the managing director, chief operating officer, and other officers with the newly recruited police communication officers.

The new police communication officers were appointed to the Operation and Monitoring Center and Emergency 15 Call Centre. Maintaining merit and transparency, candidates were selected after tests and interviews.

