60 pc work on restoration of electricity completed: PESCO

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Peshawar Electricity Supply Company (PESCO) on Tuesday completed over 60 percent work on restoration of electricity feeders and transmission lines after it were damaged due to heavy storm and rain on Monday night.

PESCO spokesman in statement said that 239 feeders were affected due to rain and wind storm including 13 in Khyber circle, 11 in Bannu, 44 in Peshawar, 26 in Hazara-I, eight in Hazara-II, 18 in Swabi, 27 in Swat and eight feeders in Mardan circle.

The engineers and technical staff on emergency basis accomplished the task by restorating electricity on more than 60 percent areas.

He said PESCO staff was striving hard for restoration of electricity in the remaining feeders which would soon be completed.

Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer PESCO Mohammad Jabbar Khan accompanied by other authorities was monitoring the restoration process of electricity and directed field staff to adopt precautionary measures during the restoration process.

He urged people to contact PESCO offices for lodging electricity related complaints on telephone number 091-9212028, 9212010 or send sms on 8118. He said all the complaints would be resolved on priority basis.