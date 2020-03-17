60 percent unpaid women working in agriculture

Around 60 percent women in agriculture sector remained unpaid for their daily wages, whereas the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) was working out a mechanism for ensuring their rights, said Secretary MoHR, Rabia Javeria Agha here on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 60 percent women in agriculture sector remained unpaid for their daily wages, whereas the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) was working out a mechanism for ensuring their rights, said Secretary MoHR, Rabia Javeria Agha here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, she said around 75 percent women out of the total workforce in rural sector were working in agriculture sector.

She added that MoHR had focused women in agriculture to help them give up "off farm work" to look after their families along with maintaining their business of their farms.

Ms Agha noted that uncertainty among women who deal with challenges in the fields and at homes with least benefits and facilities needed to be addressed.

The MoHR would provide awareness among people to pay their wages, she added.

"Taking care of women mental health is especially important. Social media, phone calls with friends and spending time outside with family are all important aspects of self-care," she said.

She added that women often bore the brunt of working extensively in fields but when it came to thinking about financial and health factors, they were left with no options.

Ministry of Human Rights would protect the mental health of agricultural women, she added.