60 percent women working in agriculture sector remain unpaid

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :Around 60 percent women working in agriculture sector on daily wage remained unpaid, while the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) is working on a mechanism to ensuring protecting their rights.

This was stated by Secretary Human Rights ministry Rabia Javeria Agha here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, she said around 75 percent women out of the total workforce in rural sector were working in agriculture sector.

Ms Agha noted that the uncertainty among women who deal with challenges in the fields and at homes with least benefits and facilities was needed to be addressed.

She added that women often bear the brunt of working extensively in fields but when it comes to thinking about financial and health factors, they were left with no options.