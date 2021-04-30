UrduPoint.com
60 Persons Without Masks Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 05:30 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) :As many as 60 persons roaming without masks were arrested during the last 24 hours.

The district administration teams also imposed a fine of Rs 21,500 on shopkeepers over the violation of implementation of the coronavirus SOPs.

They also sealed 22 shopping malls, 2 restaurants and 2 private schools.

According to an official source, district administration had so far sealed 1399shopping malls and plazas, 300 restaurants, 44 marriage halls and 110 private schoolsbesides imposing a fine of Rs 2 million on violators of SOPs during the last 46 days.

