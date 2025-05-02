60 police officials get promotion

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The third promotion board meeting of year 2025 reviewed and approved promotion of 60 police personnel, on Friday.

The meeting was attended via video link by City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, Assistant Director of the Regional Office Mian Abdul Rahim Lang, District Police Officer Vehari Muhammad Afzal, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ismail Kharrak and DPO Lodhran Capt. (R) Ali Bin Tariq.

The promotion Board approved the following promotions including 20 Constables promoted to Head Constable, 20 Head Constables promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and 20 Assistant Sub-Inspectors promoted to Sub-Inspector (SI).

These 60 promotions are part of a larger reform initiative that has seen a total of 2,487 promotions granted in the Multan Region over the past two years.

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has clear directions that the timely promotion was every police officer’s right and no undue delay should occur in the process. Acting on it, 60 officers with strong service records were promoted on the basis of merit and seniority.

Later, a farewell ceremony was held at the RPO office to honor two retired employees.

Commemorative shields were presented to the retired employees, who were also given an official police send-off with full protocol. The event was attended by SSP Regional Investigation Branch Muhammad Naeem Shahid, Assistant Director Mian Abdul Rahim Lang, DSP/ADIG Muhammad Naeem, Private Secretary Ch. Muhammad Khalid, Accountant Malik Muhammad Tariq Malik, and several other senior officers.