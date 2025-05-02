Open Menu

60 Police Officials Get Promotion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 02, 2025 | 05:30 PM

60 police officials get promotion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) The third promotion board meeting of year 2025 reviewed and approved promotion of 60 police personnel, on Friday.

The meeting was attended via video link by City Police Officer (CPO) Multan, Sadiq Ali Dogar, Assistant Director of the Regional Office Mian Abdul Rahim Lang, District Police Officer Vehari Muhammad Afzal, DPO Khanewal Muhammad Ismail Kharrak and DPO Lodhran Capt. (R) Ali Bin Tariq.

The promotion Board approved the following promotions including 20 Constables promoted to Head Constable, 20 Head Constables promoted to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) and 20 Assistant Sub-Inspectors promoted to Sub-Inspector (SI).

These 60 promotions are part of a larger reform initiative that has seen a total of 2,487 promotions granted in the Multan Region over the past two years.

Inspector General of Police, Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar has clear directions that the timely promotion was every police officer’s right and no undue delay should occur in the process. Acting on it, 60 officers with strong service records were promoted on the basis of merit and seniority.

Later, a farewell ceremony was held at the RPO office to honor two retired employees.

Commemorative shields were presented to the retired employees, who were also given an official police send-off with full protocol. The event was attended by SSP Regional Investigation Branch Muhammad Naeem Shahid, Assistant Director Mian Abdul Rahim Lang, DSP/ADIG Muhammad Naeem, Private Secretary Ch. Muhammad Khalid, Accountant Malik Muhammad Tariq Malik, and several other senior officers.

Recent Stories

Brothers Kill mother, sister in name of ‘honour’ in Lahore; father also arre ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, st ..

Pakistan raises concerns over visa revocations, stranded citizens at Indian bord ..

2 hours ago
 PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of F ..

PMDC, health ministry resolve admission issue of FATA, Balochistan students

3 hours ago
 Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt ..

Gold jewelry exports from Pakistan at risk as govt mulls suspension of SRO 760

3 hours ago
 Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain like ..

Weather update; thunderstorms with heavy rain likely in Punjab today

4 hours ago
 Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls I ..

Hania Aamir denounces fake Instagram post, calls Indian propaganda baseless

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over ..

Javed Akhtar comes under fire on social media over demand for ban on Pakistani a ..

21 hours ago
 China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions ..

China expresses support for Pakistan amid tensions with India after Pahalgam inc ..

21 hours ago
 Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolu ..

Indian military misadventure to face swift, resolute response: COAS

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Glad ..

PSL 2025 Match 21 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Wh ..

22 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan