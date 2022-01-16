60 political families, two VCs chairmen of Buner join PTI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Sixty ANP affiliated families and two newly elected chairmen of Village Councils (VCs) of district Buner have announced joining PTI on Sunday.

The families announced joining PTI during a public meeting held in Buner with Provincial Minister for Higher education, Kamran Khan Bangash as chief guest on the occasion.

Addressing the public meeting, Provincial Minister Kamran Khan Bangash said that the popularity of the PTI was growing in the province with each passing day. He said the joining of 60 families in a single day reflects the popularity rate of the PTI.

He said these political families had been impressed by the long struggle of the Prime Minister Imran Khan against corruption and mafias. He said that under the leadership of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan they would continue giving more surprises.

He said that due to people-friendly policies, PTI has become the most popular political party of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and would again be elected in 2023 with a thumping majority.