60 poultry units distributed

The Prime Minister's Programme for Rural Poultry will help meet protein deficiencies besides alleviating malnutrition at the national level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's Programme for Rural Poultry will help meet protein deficiencies besides alleviating malnutrition at the national level.

This was stated by Punjab Livestock Director General (Extension) Dr Naveed Ahmad Khan Niazi while addressing a ceremony here on Monday.

He distributed 60 poultry units consisting of five hens and one cockerel in the ceremony.

Under the four-year program, two million poultry birds would be distributed across the province.

The DG briefed the participants about project's viability and stated that the poultry birds were an excellent alternative of desi hens.