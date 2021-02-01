UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60 Poultry Units Distributed

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:13 PM

60 poultry units distributed

The Prime Minister's Programme for Rural Poultry will help meet protein deficiencies besides alleviating malnutrition at the national level

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :The Prime Minister's Programme for Rural Poultry will help meet protein deficiencies besides alleviating malnutrition at the national level.

This was stated by Punjab Livestock Director General (Extension) Dr Naveed Ahmad Khan Niazi while addressing a ceremony here on Monday.

He distributed 60 poultry units consisting of five hens and one cockerel in the ceremony.

Under the four-year program, two million poultry birds would be distributed across the province.

The DG briefed the participants about project's viability and stated that the poultry birds were an excellent alternative of desi hens.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Punjab Million

Recent Stories

Apex committee finalize GB development package

2 minutes ago

IGP seeks traders cooperation in strengthening sec ..

2 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi orders disbursement of AED6.5 mil ..

60 minutes ago

Lifebuoy becomes Official Hygiene partner of Pakis ..

2 hours ago

Govt to establish 30 more accountability courts ac ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler offers condolences on death of Princes ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.