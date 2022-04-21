60 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 80,000 on 60 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that rice controlmagistrates inspected 923 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 60 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.