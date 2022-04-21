UrduPoint.com

60 Shopkeepers Fined On Profiteering

Umer Jamshaid Published April 21, 2022 | 04:10 PM

60 shopkeepers fined on profiteering

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :price control magistrates imposed fine of Rs 80,000 on 60 shopkeepers for profiteering in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

A spokesman for the local administration said on Thursday that rice controlmagistrates inspected 923 shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabadand found 60 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and imposed fine on them.

Related Topics

Fine Price Market

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

46 minutes ago
 Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Paki ..

Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Rama ..

56 minutes ago
 Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Dra ..

Kremlin Surprised Zelenskyy Not Informed About Draft Document Sent by Russia

22 minutes ago
 Experts term better coordination,policy consistenc ..

Experts term better coordination,policy consistence imperative to economic growt ..

59 minutes ago
 Pakistan Red Crescent initiates Red talk session a ..

Pakistan Red Crescent initiates Red talk session at boys degree college Gilgit

59 minutes ago
 Youth puts house on fire over dispute

Youth puts house on fire over dispute

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.