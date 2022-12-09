60 shopkeepers fined, one arrested over violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The price control magistrates have imposed fine of Rs107,500 on 60 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering and arrested one other on sheer violation of law in the district during the past 24 hours.

A spokesman for local administration said on Friday that magistrates inspected 1,484 shops in different markets as well as bazaars of city and found 60 shopkeepers involved in profiteering and overcharging.

Therefore, the magistrates imposed heavy fine on them and warned that the profiteers would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested a shopkeeper and sealed two shops and issuing warning to 32 others over sheer violation of law, a spokesman added.