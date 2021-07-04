UrduPoint.com
60 Shopkeepers Fined Over Profiteering

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 06:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :The special price control magistrates imposed fine on 60 shopkeepers on the charge of profiteering in various parts of Faisalabad on Sunday.

A spokesman for the administration said that the price control magistrates inspected 972 shops in various markets and bazaars to check prices of daily-use items.

They found 60 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Th magistrates imposed Rs 84,000 on the accused and warned that they would be sent behind the bars if they did not mend their ways.

More Stories From Pakistan

