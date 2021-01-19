60 shops, marriage halls sealed in city

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 60 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 76,000 fine on them over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 17 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 15 shops and one restaurant over SOPs violations. He imposed Rs 10,000 fine for overcharging in his jurisdiction.

AC Mansoor Qazi sealed 15 shops and four marriage halls and imposed Rs 41,000 fine in his jurisdiction.

AC Raiwind Adnan Rashid sealed six shops.