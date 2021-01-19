UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60 Shops, Marriage Halls Sealed In City

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 19th January 2021 | 06:20 PM

60 shops, marriage halls sealed in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 60 shops, stores, marriage halls and imposed Rs 76,000 fine on them over violation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Cantt Sakhi Shakir sealed 17 shops, two restaurants in Cantt area and imposed Rs 15,000 fine for overcharging and Rs 10,000 for SOPs violation.

Meanwhile, AC City Faizan Ahmed sealed 15 shops and one restaurant over SOPs violations. He imposed Rs 10,000 fine for overcharging in his jurisdiction.

AC Mansoor Qazi sealed 15 shops and four marriage halls and imposed Rs 41,000 fine in his jurisdiction.

AC Raiwind Adnan Rashid sealed six shops.

Related Topics

Raiwind Fine Marriage Rashid Coronavirus

Recent Stories

93,846 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

26 minutes ago

Ayaz Tasawar fined 30 per cent match-fee for showi ..

39 minutes ago

SEC exempts Ruwad projects from half of government ..

41 minutes ago

PDM leaders lash out at PM, ECP over foreign fundi ..

50 minutes ago

UAE announces 3,491 new COVID-19 cases, 3,311 reco ..

56 minutes ago

Economy of future is green economy: DoE Chairman

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.