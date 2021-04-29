UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

60 Shops Sealed, 11 Held For Flouting SOPs

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 05:10 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The city district administration sealed 60 shops, businesses points, restaurants and arrested 11 persons for not complying with the COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 35 shops in his jurisdiction.

AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmeed Qazi sealed 10 shops and arrested eight persons during inspection of Shalimar Link Road and Baghbanpura bazaar. AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed four shops and arrested the owner of a restaurant on account of SOPs violation. AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed 10 shops and arrested two persons besides issuing strict warning to 24 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, AC Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha inspected Imtiaz Cash & Carry store and imposed Rs 25,000 fine for not maintaining special DC counters. He also checked the quality of meat and fruits.

More Stories From Pakistan

