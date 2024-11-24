60 Shops Sealed For Smog SOPs Violation
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 08:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The district administration has intensified its crackdown on smog-causing activities, sealing 60 shops and imposing fines amounting to Rs 60,000 on violators over the past 24 hours.
A total of 2,564 shops, markets, and shopping malls were inspected citywide to enforce anti-smog SOPs, with 92 establishments shut down for non-compliance.
Assistant commissioners across Lahore’s zones conducted targeted operations. In City Zone, 477 locations were inspected with no violations reported. In Cantt, 250 establishments were checked, with action taken against seven violators. Model Town saw inspections at 422 sites, resulting in action against 12 violators. Similar efforts in Raiwind, Shalimar, Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, Wahga, Nishtar, and Saddar zones led to swift penalties for non-compliance, showcasing the administration’s commitment to enforcing smog control measures.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized the administration’s proactive stance in addressing smog and urged citizens to take necessary precautions, including wearing masks, avoiding unnecessary travel, and protecting vulnerable individuals like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.
The DC called on the business community to cooperate in reducing air pollution, stressing that strict measures will continue against violators without exception. He encouraged citizens to report violations or lodge complaints via the district control room’s WhatsApp number (03070002345) or through the administration’s social media platforms.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Lahore ranks tops list of most polluted cities2 minutes ago
-
Rs1mn water rate recovered in one day2 minutes ago
-
Nov 24 protest call 'end of PTI's political saga' : Muqam2 minutes ago
-
IESCO catches 228 power pilferers in Nov3 minutes ago
-
Balanced use of fertilizers stressed to enhance wheat yield3 minutes ago
-
40 smuggled mobile phones recovered13 minutes ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding rights of minorities: Minister13 minutes ago
-
11 cases against medical stores to be referred to drug court33 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister receives high-level Belarusian delegation43 minutes ago
-
Laser Lithotripsy starts at Jinnah Hospital43 minutes ago
-
Smog: 18 cases registered, 12 violators arrested in 24 hours53 minutes ago
-
One killed, six injured in road mishaps53 minutes ago