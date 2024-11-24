60 shops sealed for smog SOPs violation

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The district administration has intensified its crackdown on smog-causing activities, sealing 60 shops and imposing fines amounting to Rs 60,000 on violators over the past 24 hours.

A total of 2,564 shops, markets, and shopping malls were inspected citywide to enforce anti-smog SOPs, with 92 establishments shut down for non-compliance.

Assistant commissioners across Lahore’s zones conducted targeted operations. In City Zone, 477 locations were inspected with no violations reported. In Cantt, 250 establishments were checked, with action taken against seven violators. Model Town saw inspections at 422 sites, resulting in action against 12 violators. Similar efforts in Raiwind, Shalimar, Ravi, Allama Iqbal Town, Wahga, Nishtar, and Saddar zones led to swift penalties for non-compliance, showcasing the administration’s commitment to enforcing smog control measures.

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza emphasized the administration’s proactive stance in addressing smog and urged citizens to take necessary precautions, including wearing masks, avoiding unnecessary travel, and protecting vulnerable individuals like children, the elderly, and those with pre-existing conditions.

The DC called on the business community to cooperate in reducing air pollution, stressing that strict measures will continue against violators without exception. He encouraged citizens to report violations or lodge complaints via the district control room’s WhatsApp number (03070002345) or through the administration’s social media platforms.