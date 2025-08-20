60 SIs Promoted To Inspector Rank
Faizan Hashmi Published August 20, 2025 | 11:14 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar conferred the rank of inspector on 60 officers of Lahore Police, who were recently promoted from sub-inspector, during a promotion ceremony held at the Central Police Office on Wednesday.
Speaking at the ceremony, the IGP Punjab said that a total of 406 SIs have been promoted under the largest promotion board in the history of Punjab Police. He noted that the establishment of new police units under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, has made thousands of new posts and promotions possible.
He further said the Punjab government has allocated billions of rupees to strengthen Police Human Resources, Safe City projects, logistics, and transport systems. The IGP expressed gratitude to the CM for her continued support of Punjab Police in its mission to ensure peace and eliminate criminal elements.
Dr. Usman added that after the formation of Crime Control Department and Riot Management Police units, more recruitment and promotions will follow through the newly established Tourism and Cyber Police wings. He also noted that bulletproofing of police vehicles is underway to protect personnel operating in tri-border and ‘kacha’ areas.
He announced that by next year, all cities, tehsils and union councils across Punjab will be integrated into the Safe City network.
IGP Dr Usman congratulated the officers and their families, urging them to uphold their new responsibilities with dedication.
Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment-II Captain (R) Liaqat Ali Malik, Commandant Police Training College Multan, including senior officers and a large number of family members were present.
