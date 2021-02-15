UrduPoint.com
60 Smoke-emitting Vehicles Fined

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

60 smoke-emitting vehicles fined

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2021 ) :Under the anti-smog measures, the joint teams of traffic police and environment department issued challan tickets to 60 vehicles and imposed Rs 44,000 fine on the smoke-emitting vehicles during the last five days.

According to official sources, the teams checked the fitness and took action against faulty vehicles.

The team also warned several transporters to get repair their vehicles; otherwise, they would also be held accountable.

