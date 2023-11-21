60 smoky vehicles impounded; 15 held for waste burning

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority impounded over 60 smoky vehicles and 15 individuals engaged in illegal garbage burning in various areas in the city here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) The Punjab Safe Cities Authority impounded over 60 smoky vehicles and 15 individuals engaged in illegal garbage burning in various areas in the city here on Tuesday.

According to a spokesman for the authority, utilizing state-of-the-art Safe City cameras, the vehicles were promptly identified, leading to a swift response from the field force.

The vigilant monitoring of entry and exit points, along with major routes in Lahore, remains an integral part of the Safe City initiative.

Smoke-emitting vehicles and garbage burning were detected by the cameras, and immediate alerts were relayed to the field forces. The spokesman emphasized PSCA’s role in preventing crime and said that it is actively contributing to the reduction of environmental pollution.

The authority encouraged citizens to play their part by reporting instances of smog creation in their vicinity through emergency helpline 15.