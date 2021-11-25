UrduPoint.com

60 Students Of SBBWU Donate Blood To SKMCH

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 25th November 2021 | 10:43 PM

60 students of SBBWU donate blood to SKMCH

As many as 60 students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBU) donated blood for cancer patients of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH) here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 60 students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBU) donated blood for cancer patients of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH) here Thursday.

The blood donation camp was organized by SKMCH in collaboration with SBBWU's Blood Donation Society. The camp was attended by large numbers of students and faculty members of the varsity.

During the camp, the paramedics staff of SKMCH conducted screening tests of 80 students and faculty members among which 60 members were donated blood.

The diagnostic tests conducted during the blood donation camps include CBC, ALT, total bilirubin, RPR, Hbs Ag, Anti HC, Anti HIV-I and II, HB Core Antibody, MP ICT and Nucleic Acid Test (NAT).

Head of Blood Donation Society SBBWU, Dr. Sadia Butt appreciated the efforts of SKMCH and suggested the holding of such blood donation camps for students in future.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Women Cancer Blood

Recent Stories

UK urges joint Channel patrols, threatens to send ..

UK urges joint Channel patrols, threatens to send boats back

2 minutes ago
 Socio-economic uplift atop PTI govt's priorities: ..

Socio-economic uplift atop PTI govt's priorities: KP Minister

2 minutes ago
 Belgium PM says Covid rebound worse than feared

Belgium PM says Covid rebound worse than feared

2 minutes ago
 Kenya drops corruption charges against football su ..

Kenya drops corruption charges against football supremo

2 minutes ago
 2-day int'l conference on Zoology concluded at Qua ..

2-day int'l conference on Zoology concluded at Quaid-e-Azam University ; 300 pap ..

6 minutes ago
 Trade deficit causing economic crisis in Pakistan: ..

Trade deficit causing economic crisis in Pakistan: SAU VC

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.