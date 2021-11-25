60 students of SBBWU donate blood to SKMCH

As many as 60 students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBU) donated blood for cancer patients of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH) here Thursday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2021 ) :As many as 60 students of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Women University (SBBU) donated blood for cancer patients of Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital and Research Center (SKMCH) here Thursday.

The blood donation camp was organized by SKMCH in collaboration with SBBWU's Blood Donation Society. The camp was attended by large numbers of students and faculty members of the varsity.

During the camp, the paramedics staff of SKMCH conducted screening tests of 80 students and faculty members among which 60 members were donated blood.

The diagnostic tests conducted during the blood donation camps include CBC, ALT, total bilirubin, RPR, Hbs Ag, Anti HC, Anti HIV-I and II, HB Core Antibody, MP ICT and Nucleic Acid Test (NAT).

Head of Blood Donation Society SBBWU, Dr. Sadia Butt appreciated the efforts of SKMCH and suggested the holding of such blood donation camps for students in future.