60 % Subsidy on agriculture machinery to encourage mechanized farming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab government was giving 60 per cent subsidy to farmers on purchase of agriculture machinery and tools to encourage them shift to mechanize farming under an agriculture transformation programme.

Farmers should file applications with the office of assistant agriculture engineer (field) till Sep 21 to gain access to 54 types of agriculture machinery and tools at a price subsidized by 60 per cent, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The applicant should have a 50 horse power tractor and should own or cultivating 25 acre land in irrigated or 50 acre in rain fed areas as tenant farmer.

Those who would get subsidized machinery would be bounded to provide it to other farmers on rent.

Successful farmers would have to book their machines within ten days after issuance of allotment letter, adding that farmers would not be able to transfer or sell the machinery to others during first four years.

Successful farmers would also get one day training on operation, maintenance and repair of the subsidized machinery.