UrduPoint.com

60 % Subsidy On Agriculture Machinery To Encourage Mechanized Farming

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2022 | 10:50 PM

60 % Subsidy on agriculture machinery to encourage mechanized farming

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab government was giving 60 per cent subsidy to farmers on purchase of agriculture machinery and tools to encourage them shift to mechanize farming under an agriculture transformation programme.

Farmers should file applications with the office of assistant agriculture engineer (field) till Sep 21 to gain access to 54 types of agriculture machinery and tools at a price subsidized by 60 per cent, agriculture spokesman said in a statement on Wednesday.

The applicant should have a 50 horse power tractor and should own or cultivating 25 acre land in irrigated or 50 acre in rain fed areas as tenant farmer.

Those who would get subsidized machinery would be bounded to provide it to other farmers on rent.

Successful farmers would have to book their machines within ten days after issuance of allotment letter, adding that farmers would not be able to transfer or sell the machinery to others during first four years.

Successful farmers would also get one day training on operation, maintenance and repair of the subsidized machinery.

Related Topics

Government Of Punjab Agriculture Rent Price

Recent Stories

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Organized "Azadi Alami Mushaira" on the occas ..

3 hours ago
 The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a ..

The Style Icon – Camon 19 Neo Now Available at a Reduced Price

5 hours ago
 PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together F ..

PGC Robotics Exhibition 2022 - Bringing Together Future Generations of Innovator ..

7 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-a ..

Imran Khan decides to approach ATC to secure pre-arrest bail

9 hours ago
 Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

10 hours ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.